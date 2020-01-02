Biden picks up first endorsement from Iowa congressional delegation

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE has picked up his first 2020 endorsement from a member of Iowa's congressional delegation.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerHow the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment Vulnerable Oklahoma Democrat to vote for impeachment MORE (D-Iowa) told The Associated Press that she is supporting Biden's White House bid, pointing to his experience, proposals on infrastructure and the economy and efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

The freshman lawmaker added that the Democratic Party needs a nominee like Biden who appeals to a variety of voters.

“We need somebody at the top who can lead from the White House, someone who’s willing to unite not just Democrats but the country,” Finkenauer said. “There are days where I swear Democrats and Republicans are speaking different languages, and there’s no translator. ... (Biden) is the translator.”

Finkenauer is the first congressional representative from Iowa to endorse a presidential candidate, as the 2020 race picks up ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. She will hit at least eight cities and towns with the former vice president in a five-day Iowa tour starting Thursday.

“It goes back to the uniting factor,” Finkenauer told the AP. “You can’t divide rural America and our cities. They do require different attention and different plans, but if rural America is forgotten, then our cities are also hurt, and vice versa. He’s understood that from the beginning.”

Biden campaigned with Finkenauer during the midterms in 2018, when she won a district that sided with President Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE in 2016.

Finkenauer and Rep. Dina Titus Alice (Dina) Costandina TitusThe US needs to lead again on disability rights Krystal Ball: New Biden ad is everything that's wrong with Democrats Top Latina adviser quits Biden campaign MORE (D-Nev.) are the only two members of Congress from early voting states that have endorsed Biden so far.

--Updated at 7:58 a.m.