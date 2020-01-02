Warren unveils plan to help disabled people

2020 White House hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.) on Thursday released a plan aimed at helping disabled Americans, including measures on economic security, health care and criminal justice.

The sprawling plan included changes to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), aspects of which "trap beneficiaries in poverty," according to Warren's campaign.

As president, Warren said she would raise the threshold at which many recipients lose SSDI eligibility, indexing it to inflation. She also proposed raising SSI benefits to match the poverty line and removing penalties for disabled people who get married.

Warren highlighted her commitment to "Medicare for All," which her campaign said would "be particularly impactful for people with disabilities whose frequent interactions with the healthcare system make consistent, affordable access to care all the more crucial."

The senator said she would improve "critical elements" of Medicaid’s long-term services and support coverage and also pitched increasing the number of mental health care specialists at the Defense and Veterans Affairs departments.

She also proposed helping disabled people in the criminal justice system by training law enforcement in de-escalation strategies and stopping funding for police departments who arrest people for living outside.

"People with disabilities are still fighting for economic security, equal opportunity, and inclusion—and they’re not fighting alone," Warren said in a tweet announcing the plan. "As president, I'll partner with the disability community to combat ableism and fight for justice across all aspects of life."