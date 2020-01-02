Booker fundraising on Castro's departure from 2020 race

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Democratic White House hopefuls have scheduled 92 events in Iowa this month MORE (N.J.), a 2020 Democratic White House hopeful, is fundraising off former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro’s departure from the presidential race.

The Booker campaign sent a fundraising email on Thursday expressing grief over Castro suspending his campaign earlier in the day, saying the Democratic stage was losing “yet another person of color.”

“Here’s the reality: It seems like billionaires with bottomless checkbooks have a clearer path to the nomination then talented, experienced, qualified candidates like Julián Castro,” the email obtained by The Associated Press read. “Julián’s early exit is a loss for our party and this nominating process.”

Booker sends fundraising plea on Castro's exit from the race: "Julián Castro announced that he is ending his campaign for president -- becoming yet another person of color exiting a field of candidates that began as the most diverse in our nation’s history." pic.twitter.com/bgiUOD1VEG — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) January 2, 2020

The email says the loss of the only Latino candidate in the race signifies why “we need Cory’s voice now more than ever” and asks for donations.

Booker is one of the only people of color left in the race, along with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer MORE and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Reproductive revolution: Ending black maternal health inequities in 2020 MORE. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisComedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Calif.) left the race last year.

The New Jersey senator is currently ranked eighth in national presidential polls, according to RealClearPolitics.