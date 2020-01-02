Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg failed to make the Jan. 1 deadline to appear on the ballot for the Nevada caucuses later this year, the state party announced Thursday.

His failure to register will ensure he's not among the candidates that Nevada voters will choose from at the state's nominating contest on Feb. 22.

Bloomberg was expected to skip Nevada, along with the three early voting states, and focus instead on Super Tuesday, set to take place on March 3.

A Bloomberg spokeswoman defended the campaign’s decision to opt out of the Nevada caucuses.

“We are confident we can win in states voting on Super Tuesday and beyond, where we will start on an even footing. But the late timing of our entry means that many candidates already have a big head start in the four early states, where they've spent months and months campaigning and spending money,” Galia Slayen told The Hill.

“We have enormous respect for the Democratic primary process and many friends in those states, but we are running a broad-based, national campaign to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE and win in November.”

The candidates that are competing in Nevada are: Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the December showdown MORE (D-Colo.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Democratic White House hopefuls have scheduled 92 events in Iowa this month MORE (D-N.J.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE, former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Democratic White House hopefuls have scheduled 92 events in Iowa this month Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Hawaii), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar hits Trump for spending 1 in 5 days last year at a golf club Poll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Minn.), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.), Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Reproductive revolution: Ending black maternal health inequities in 2020 MORE, Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE and Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the December showdown MORE.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II touted the “diverse slate of candidates.”

“As the first diverse early state and a key battleground state, Nevada plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process, making our state a bellwether for the direction of the country. We’re beyond excited to have an incredible and diverse slate of candidates competing in our First in the West Caucus in 2020,” he said in the announcement.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, the only Latino candidate, announced Thursday morning he was ending his campaign.

--This report was updated at 2:10 p.m.