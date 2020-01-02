Biden's Senate papers won't be released in 2020: report

Documents from Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE's decades as a Delaware senator will not be released this year, HuffPost reported on Thursday.

In 2011, Biden donated more than 1,850 boxes of archived documents from his days in the Senate — from 1973 to 2009 — to the University of Delaware. At first, the university said that it would release the documents no sooner than two years after Biden retired from "public office," which would have been Tuesday.

However, back in July, a university spokesperson told The Washington Post that the school will refrain from releasing the papers until two years after Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic 2020 nomination, has retired from "public life," which would include running for office.

“The records will be available no sooner than the later date of December 31, 2019, or two years after the donor retires from public life,” the university's website reads.

A spokesperson for the school told HuffPost that there has been no change to its plans for releasing the documents. The Biden campaign didn't respond to the outlet's request for comment on if it would support moving up the release date.

The former vice president has struggled at times to defend his copious voting record amid a Democratic presidential primary that has pitted progressives such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.) against more moderate candidates such as Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE.