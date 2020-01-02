Booker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Democratic White House hopefuls have scheduled 92 events in Iowa this month MORE (N.J.) will be the first cisgender man invited to speak at the women's co-working space The Wing on women’s issues.

“Sen. Booker, who’s running on a platform focused on creating justice and opportunity for all, will be the first cisgender man to speak at The Wing,” according to a Thursday statement sent out to members.

The Monday town hall event will be moderated by MSNBC anchor Joy Reid at The Wing location in Soho. Topics are expected to include reproductive rights, paid family leave and childcare.

The Wing tweeted that a poll of its members from the summer found that 90 percent were in favor of inviting male presidential candidates.

“We believe we have the power to drive a conversation that centers women’s issues that so often get left out of the debates - including reproductive rights, childcare, and equal pay,” the company wrote.

It will be the first of many town halls with candidates, and each will be moderated by a “distinguished” woman, according to The Wing.

The organization has previously hosted Democratic White House hopeful Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonKey moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the December showdown MORE, as well as former presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisComedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandComedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Ranking the Democrats: Who has best chance of winning nomination? MORE (D-N.Y.).

The private women’s club was founded in 2016 and has more 10 locations and 11,000 members, according to an official. Membership starts at $185 a month.

Booker in April vowed to have a female running mate should he win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In a campaign plan released in May, Booker pledged to create a White House office solely focused on expanding access to abortion and addressing barriers to reproductive health care.