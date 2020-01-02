NYC public advocate endorses Sanders

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on Thursday announced his endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

The progressive New York Democrat pushed Sanders as a candidate who will fight for “transformational change” for all Americans.

“It’s critically important to have someone like Bernie Sanders as the next President because we have to have someone who’s not just going to heal and unite, but who is going to change the system that’s in place,” Williams said in his Thursday endorsement.

Williams has served as NYC public advocate since last year. He was previously a member of the New York City Council serving parts of Brooklyn.

“I got elected to try to cause transformational change for people who feel their voice hasn’t been heard. Bernie’s done the same thing,” Williams said. “Bernie’s message resonates because everybody understands that they too deserve quality housing, quality healthcare and quality education. We all deserve that, and Bernie Sanders is the one who is going to lead that charge.”

Sanders said in a statement that he was proud to receive the endorsement.

“Jumaane and I share a common cause – to change the systems that make it harder and harder for working families to get by," he said. "I am grateful to have the support of my fellow Brooklynite, and the grassroots support of so many New Yorkers."

Sanders has risen to the top of the crowded field in his second presidential run, garnering support from many progressive officials and advocates as he competes with fellow progressive candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass), who has also emerged as a top-tier contender.