Gabbard raises $3.4 million in fourth fundraising quarter

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Hawaii) has raised $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, well behind the fundraising frontrunners in the Democratic presidential primary, an aide to her campaign confirmed.

Gabbard, however, finished the year strong by raising nearly $1.2 million in December, beating the goal of $1 million she set for the month.

“Thank you! We made it … and more!” Gabbard’s team wrote on her website Wednesday, announcing it had raised $1.196 million in December.

Gabbard raised $3 million in the third quarter and about half that amount in the second quarter.

Still, she lags well behind candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE.

Sanders raised $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, while Biden raised $22.7 million and Buttigieg raised $24.7 million.

Aris Folley contributed.