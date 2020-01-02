Sanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE (I-Vt.) slammed his Democratic primary opponent former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters MORE for the “baggage” he’d bring to a general election facing President Trump Donald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE.

“It’s just a lot of baggage that Joe takes into a campaign, which isn’t going to create energy and excitement,” Sanders told The Washington Post in an interview published Thursday.

“He brings into this campaign a record which is so weak that it just cannot create the kind of excitement and energy that is going to be needed to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders said Trump would likely prey on certain aspects of Biden’s record.

“It doesn’t take much imagination to understand that Trump will be saying, ‘You see this guy? He voted for NAFTA,’ ” Sanders told the Post.

He also hit Biden over running a “traditional” campaign, by “running to wealthy people’s homes and raising large sums of money.” Sanders has sworn off big dollar donations, as has his progressive opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE (D-Mass.).

An official for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Sanders, with his grassroots campaign, is leading the field in terms of fundraising, based on candidates that have announced fourth quarter totals.

The Sanders campaign reported it raked in more than $34.5 million in the last three months. Biden’s campaign announced it raised $22.7 million.

Sanders has recently been surging past Biden and other top-tier candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire, a state he carried in 2016, and trailing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points 2020 predictions: Trump will lose — if not in the Senate, then with the voters Buttigieg's former chief of staff to be sworn in as mayoral successor MORE in Iowa by only 2 points.

Biden still leads the field nationally, based on the RealClearPolitics average.