Klobuchar brings in $11.4 million in fourth quarter

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Pelosi faces decision on articles of impeachment MORE's (D-Minn.) presidential campaign said on Friday it brought in $11.4 million, marking a major spike from her third-quarter haul of $4.8 million.

The latest fundraising haul came from 145,126 donors, according to the campaign.

Additionally, the campaign highlighted its "grassroots support," noting that the average online donation was $32, and that 92 percent of donors contributed less than $200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar's fourth-quarter numbers come after she appeared to gain momentum after what was widely seen as a standout debate performance in December.

The senator has honed in on Iowa ahead of the state's caucuses in February where she has seen a bump in support.

A Des Moines Register/CNN poll released in late November showed the senator in fifth place at 6 percent support, marking her highest showing yet in the critical caucus state.

However, the candidates in the race's top tier have continued to outpace Klobuchar in fundraising and polling.

Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) campaign on Thursday announced a massive fundraising haul of more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign said it raked in more than $24.7 million during the same period.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE's campaign said he brought in $22.7 million during the period. Businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangInsurgents win in 2020 fundraising race Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Booker fundraising on Castro's departure from 2020 race MORE raked in $16.5 million.