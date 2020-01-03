Williamson says she is not suspending her campaign after staff layoffs

Best-selling author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonBooker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Williamson lays off entire campaign staff Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE late Thursday said that she is not suspending her longshot Democratic presidential bid despite laying off her entire campaign staff.

Williamson said in a statement that donations from the final days of 2019 “enabled us to pay down an accumulating campaign debt” but added that she can no longer afford to retain a “traditional campaign staff.”

‍”I am not suspending my candidacy, however; a campaign not having a huge war chest should not be what determines its fate,” Williamson insisted. “The point of my candidacy has been to tell the heart’s truth and that does not cost money. Forging a new path for campaigns is going to be necessary, if we’re ever to forge a new path for our country.”

She added that she will continue her campaign despite being a candidate who “couldn’t make it into the machine of modern politics.”

“And that is what I’ll do, as long as we have the resources to do it. In the meantime, it’s amazing what you can do with volunteers,” Williamson said.

Williamson, an author and celebrity spiritual adviser, has been campaigning for the Democratic nomination for nearly a year but has struggled amongst the crowded primary field.

She regularly failed to register in national polls and did not qualify for four of the Democratic primary debates. She will almost certainly miss the next debate scheduled for Jan. 14.

N.H.-based television station WMUR first reported the layoffs that affected the entirety of her small staff, including campaign manager Patricia Ewing. Williamson's latest federal financial report filed in October showed only a few dozen employees.