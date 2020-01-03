2020 Democrats: Iran airstrike 'reckless,' 'could cost countless lives'

2020 Democratic presidential candidates spoke out after President Trump Donald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is 'extremely dangerous and foolish escalation' Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE on Thursday approved an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The move is a major escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with Iran vowing "harsh retaliation" in response.

Former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE tweeted a statement late Thursday that “No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani's passing,” but cautioned that Trump’s order could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing. He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents across the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos. None of that negates the fact that this is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region,” Biden said.

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

The Pentagon confirmed late Thursday that Trump ordered the attack that killed Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport in addition to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE (I-Vt.) tweeted Thursday, warning that “Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.”

“Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one,” Sanders continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars.



Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race NYC public advocate endorses Sanders Senators, keep your oaths ('so help you God') MORE (D-Mass.) joined Biden in sharing that Soleimani was “a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans.”

“But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war,” she continued.



Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020





Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangInsurgents win in 2020 fundraising race Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Booker fundraising on Castro's departure from 2020 race MORE tweeted calling for resolving tensions in the region

War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 3, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Booker fundraising on Castro's departure from 2020 race MORE (D-N.J.) appeared on MSNBC Thursday night, saying that the Iranian general has “American blood on his hands” but called on leaders to “look at the larger strategic situation in that area.”

“We have a president who has had really a failure in his Iranian policy, who has had no larger strategic plan and has made that region less stable and less safe, not only for Americans, but for other countries.”

We have a president who has no strategic plan when it comes to Iran and has only made that region less stable and less safe. More thoughts: pic.twitter.com/Cn25X4kOhQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 3, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Pelosi faces decision on articles of impeachment MORE (D-Mass) tweeted a statement saying “the timing, manner, and potential consequences of the administration’s actions raise serious questions and concerns about an escalating conflict,” adding that “The [Trump] Administration needs to fully consult with Congress on its decision-making, response plans, and strategy for preventing a wider conflict.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonBooker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Williamson lays off entire campaign staff Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE tweeted "Prayers for peace. Killing of Qasem Solemani by US military was one of the most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President. Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous."