Trump campaign, RNC raise $154M in fourth quarter of 2019

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and their associated groups brought in more than $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, ending the year with nearly $195 million in the bank.

The massive haul includes roughly $46 million raised by the Trump campaign alone in the last three months. The RNC raked in $72.3 million in that same period. The other groups raising money toward the president’s reelection effort include two joint fundraising committees: Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committe.

Together, those four groups took in $463.6 million in 2019, outpacing any current presidential candidate in the Democratic primary field and former President Obama’s fundraising at the same point in his 2012 reelection bid.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE (I-Vt.) took the top fundraising spot in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing in more than $34.5 million, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE (D) raised roughly $24.7 million and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders slams Biden: He brings 'a lot of baggage' into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE took in $22.7 million.

Collectively, the seven Democratic presidential candidates who have already released their fundraising numbers brought in at least $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Democratic National Committee has yet to release its latest fundraising totals, though it is expected to be less than the amount raised by the RNC.

The latest fundraising haul from the Trump campaign, RNC and joint fundraising committees means President Trump Donald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is 'extremely dangerous and foolish escalation' Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE enters 2020 with a record-setting cash stockpile to draw from as he embarks on his bid for a second term in the Oval Office. The money will also go to helping Republicans down ballot as the party seeks to hold its majority in the Senate and recapture the House.

"President Trump’s campaign and the RNC are working hand-in-hand to re-elect the President and help Republican candidates up and down the ballot,” Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

“The President’s record of accomplishment has inspired unprecedented grassroots support which will translate to his own re-election and resounding victories for Republicans from coast to coast.”

The massive Republican haul for the fourth quarter was driven, at least in part, by House Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president for pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden, one of his top political rivals, and his family.

Since the impeachment efforts began in September, the Trump campaign, RNC, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again Committee gained roughly 600,000 new digital and direct mail contributors, according to an RNC official.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the RNC, said that the impeachment vote has fired up Trump’s supporters and galvanized his base in the final months of 2019.

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to keeping his promises to the American people has propelled us to break fundraising records again this quarter. Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for President Trump stronger,” McDaniel said in a statement.

“His accomplishments combined with the largest grassroots, data-driven ground game in Party history puts the President and Republicans in prime position for victory on November 3rd.”