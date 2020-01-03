Steyer hires Obama campaign's delegate expert

Businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses Poll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump's rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders MORE’s presidential campaign announced Friday it hired as a senior adviser Jeff Berman, the operative who helped direct former President Obama’s delegate operation in 2008.

The hire of Berman, a big name in the delegate-counting world who also served as a delegate strategist for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIs Joe Biden simply running his campaign like Hillary Clinton? Clinton becomes first female chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast Pelosi faces decision on articles of impeachment MORE’s 2016 campaign and worked for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) White House bid, suggests that Steyer has no plans of dropping out of the 2020 race despite sitting at just under 2 percent in national polling.

“Jeff is an instrumental force in presidential delegate strategy, and our campaign is very excited and fortunate to have him join our team,” Heather Hargreaves, Steyer’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him as we build our campaign to win the 2020 nomination.”

Berman, who served on the Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee and helped craft the Democratic presidential nominating process, could also try to help the outsider Steyer ingratiate himself with the party establishment.

The hire comes at a pivotal time for Steyer’s campaign — the billionaire businessman and philanthropist has stagnated in the polls and is in danger of missing a spot on the next debate stage.

However, Berman expressed confidence that Steyer could win over Democratic primary voters and earn the party’s nomination.

“Tom is an accomplished business leader, committed to growing the economy while protecting our climate, and ensuring that prosperity is shared by all Americans,” he said. “As Tom campaigns on these powerful themes in the new year, voters and delegates will see him as the best candidate to take on Trump and beat him.”