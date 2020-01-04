Trump Jr., Ivanka garner support in hypothetical 2024 poll

Two of President Trump Donald John Trump Trump asks New York judge to dismiss rape allegation case NYT to fight White House's withholdment of emails about Ukraine aid freeze Gabbard blasts Iran strike: 'Trump's actions are an act of war' MORE's children, Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpRNC chairwoman slams NYT opinion piece declaring GOP women 'on the brink of extinction' Sunday shows - Tensions simmer during break in impeachment process Ivanka Trump says she 'definitely could' support Democratic-led family leave bill MORE and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpFWS: There's 'no basis' to investigate Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip Fish and Wildlife Service to review allegations surrounding Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip Melania Trump's 'Be Best' hashtag trends after president goes after Greta Thunberg MORE, would have support from some Republicans and people who lean Republican if they were to run for president in 2024, according to a new survey.

The SurveyMonkey poll for Axios released Saturday found that 29 percent of Republicans and leaners said they would consider voting for Donald Trump Jr. and that 16 percent said they would consider voting for Ivanka Trump.

Among a list of potential candidates in the 2024 contest, both Trumps were in the top four. Vice President Pence had the greatest amount of potential support, with 40 percent of respondents saying they would consider a vote for him.

Twenty-six percent said they would consider voting for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), and 15 percent said they would consider a vote for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, 1,854 Republicans and leaners were surveyed. The poll's modeled error estimate is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.