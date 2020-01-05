Warren: 'Reasonable to ask' about timing of Soleimani strike ahead of impeachment trial

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSunday show preview: Pompeo seeks to sell Trump's Iran strike 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame Warren announces support for new North American trade pact MORE (D-Mass.), a top-tier Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday it is “reasonable to ask” about the timing of the Trump administration's operation that killed top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Warren did not go so far as to suggest that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden rips Trump tweets on Iran: 'Incredibly dangerous and irresponsible' Swalwell pens op-ed comparing Trump impeachment to XYZ Affair Rockets fired near Green Zone after day of mourning for Soleimani MORE approved the strike to distract from the looming Senate impeachment trial, but she told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperCongressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York Democratic congressman: McConnell is making a 'mockery of the entire system' with impeachment approach Corbynism has been defeated, but the anti-Semitism at its core lives on MORE on “State of the Union” that “people are reasonably asking about this timing.”

“The question we have to focus on is why now, why not a month ago, why not a month from now. The answer from the administration seems to be they can’t keep their stories straight,” Warren said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the administration acted similarly last summer when questions emerged over Trump’s communication with Ukraine and the holdup of foreign aid to the country.

“The administration did the same thing, [they] pointed in all directions about what was going on,” Warren said.

“What emerged then,” she added, was a picture of “Donald Trump just trying to advance Donald Trump’s own political agenda.”

“The president could be facing an impeachment trial, [we] know he’s deeply upset about that, I think people are asking why this moment? Why does he ... pick this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war, we’ve been at war ... 20 years in the Middle East,” she added.

Tapper pressed Warren, asking if she was “suggesting” that Trump approved the operation as a "distraction" from impeachment.

“I think people are reasonably asking about his timing and why the administration seems to keep having all different answers,” she responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is that what you think?” Tapper asked.

“I think it is a reasonable question to ask...I think it’s the right question to ask,” she responded.

Trump has defended the decision, saying it was an action to “stop a war” not to “start a war.”

U.S. officials have asserted there was evidence Soleimani was planning attacks that would put American lives in danger.