Former 'Desperate Housewives' star endorses Yang

Former "Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher threw her support behind Andrew Yang Andrew Yang30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame Steyer hits donor threshold for January debate, but still has to meet polling requirement Yang to launch write-in campaign for Ohio primary MORE's presidential campaign over the weekend, marking the latest celebrity endorsement for the 2020 hopeful.

"He’s a smart guy with a kind heart, talking real statistics on complicated issues in a way no one else does or can," Hatcher said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"It is time to Make America Think Harder. He wants to solve the problems that got us here in a new forward-thinking way. I think he can beat Trump and I believe he will be better for America," she continued.

Hatcher is the latest celebrity to endorse Yang, who has climbed in the polls and in fundraising after being virtually unknown nationally last year.

"The Walking Dead Star" Steve Yeun announced his support for Yang last month, saying he was "rising to the challenge of a new world and he’s uniquely thinking about the future and the life we will leave for our children and further generations."

One of Yang's most notable celebrity endorsements to date came from Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, last month.

In addition to formally endorsing Yang, Glover joined the Yang campaign as a "creative consultant."