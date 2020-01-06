Bannon: 'We need the Republican establishment on board' to reelect Trump

Former White House strategist Stephen Bannon said Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGolden Globes host Ricky Gervais to celebs: Don't get political Trump says he'll sanction Iraq if US troops forced to leave Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites MORE will need the GOP establishment on his side in order to secure reelection in 2020 given that the president has Republican challengers.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Bannon warned that GOP primary challengers such as former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldMinnesota voter sues over Trump-only GOP primary ballot Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote Bill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump MORE could pose a threat to Trump should they gain any traction among GOP moderates.

“We need the Republican establishment on board,” Bannon told the AP.

“If these guys can peel off 3% or 4%, that’s going to be serious,” he said of Weld and other GOP candidates.

Bannon went on to tell the news service that “only Trump can beat Trump.”

The former Breitbart News chief left the White House in 2017 after clashing with then-chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE and has since taken to advising far-right nationalist candidates in the U.S. and abroad.

He recently testified at the criminal trial of Roger Stone Roger Jason Stone2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics Trump says he hasn't thought about pardoning Roger Stone The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — House panel debates terms for impeachment vote MORE, a close Trump associate, telling a jury that Trump viewed Stone as a link to WikiLeaks, the website responsible for publishing stolen emails from Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhy the Wisconsin special election could decide the 2020 presidential election The Memo: Iran crisis reverberates for Trump, Democrats 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame MORE's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.