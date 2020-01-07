Senate Democrats launch website hitting Collins on impeachment

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) launched a new website hitting Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBolton shakes up impeachment debate McConnell has the votes to block Democrats' witness demands in Trump impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: DHS warns of Iranian cyber threats | YouTube updates child content policy | California privacy law takes effect | Tech, cyber issues to watch in 2020 MORE (R-Maine) over remarks she made during former President Clinton's impeachment trial in the late 1990s and questioning her statements about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE's forthcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

The website, whatchangedsusan.com, takes aim at Collins's stance on the need for witness testimony during Clinton's trial, as well as a number of other factors.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on the website, which is the DSCC's first impeachment-related accountability campaign. It is set to run throughout the impeachment process.

The news comes as Collins faces a tough reelection bid against Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D), who has been endorsed by the DSCC.

The senator's campaign spokesman, Kevin Kelley, hit Gideon over what he said was her avoidance of Maine news media.

"Mainers might also welcome a site that explains where Sara Gideon stands on any issue since, for some reason, she seems to be avoiding Maine press," Kelley said.

The site's first post highlights comments from Collins in 1999 in which she said she needed "witnesses and further evidence" in order for the Senate "to get to the truth" so it could carry out its "duty to do impartial justice."

She ended up voting against Clinton's impeachment in the Senate in 1999, finding the president not guilty on both counts.

Collins, along with fellow moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMcConnell has the votes to block Democrats' witness demands in Trump impeachment trial Activist group requests ethics probe of Graham's impeachment comments Pelosi on Bolton saying he'd testify: Trump, McConnell 'have run out of excuses' MORE (R-Alaska), sided with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBolton shakes up impeachment debate McConnell has the votes to block Democrats' witness demands in Trump impeachment trial Murkowski: Decision on impeachment witnesses should wait until after start of trial MORE's (R-Ky.) position that the Senate should follow the Clinton trial's precedent and defer until later in the process the question of calling additional witnesses.

The Maine senator said on Monday that the upper chamber should consider subpoenaing additional witnesses and documents after House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense present their opening arguments.

“The process moved to a period during which the Senate debated and voted that three witnesses should be deposed. I believe that this process — the Clinton approach — worked well,” Collins told reporters.