Biden tops Democratic field in head-to-head matchups against Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE has the biggest lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, according to a new poll.

Biden leads Trump by 6 points in a head-to-head matchup, with 46 percent support compared to Trump’s 40 percent, according to the Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg's campaign staff grows to 800 Judge Judy on endorsing Bloomberg: He has 'experience in governance second only to the president' The Democrats' strategy conundrum: a 'movement' or a coalition? MORE also lead Trump in the poll. Sanders has a 2-point lead, at 44 percent compared to Trump’s 42 percent. Bloomberg also has a 2-point lead, at 43 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percent.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE, has a slim 1-point lead over Trump, which is within the survey's margin of error. Buttigieg gets 42 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percent when placed in a head-to-head matchup.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) trails Trump by 1 point, which also falls within the margin of error, with the senator at 42 percent compared to the president's 43 percent.

A Morning Consult survey of more than 17,000 Democratic primary voters nationwide also found that Biden is leading the party's 2020 field with 31 percent saying the former vice president is their first-choice candidate.

Sanders trails in second at 23 percent, with Warren behind him at 14 percent, based on the poll.

Buttigieg trails in fourth at 8 percent, with Bloomberg, a late entry to the race, at 7 percent, based on the poll.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5. The head-to-head matchup survey polled between 8,242 and 8,574 registered voters.