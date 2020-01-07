Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE are leading the 2020 Democratic primary field in New Mexico, a new poll shows.

Sanders has 28 percent support among Democratic primary voters in the late voting state, according to the Emerson College survey released Tuesday, with Biden closely trailing him at 27 percent.

Andrew Yang Andrew YangCNBC uses wrong photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard Former 'Desperate Housewives' star endorses Yang 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame MORE edges out some of the top-tier candidates in most national and early voting state polls for third place in New Mexico at 10 percent support. The tech entrepreneur is the only other candidate to receive double-digit support in the poll.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE trail Yang closely at 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

No other candidate received more than 3 percent support and 10 percent of polled voters chose “someone else” in the Emerson survey.

New Mexico’s June 2 primary is among the nation’s last voting contests. It falls just a little more than a month before the Democratic convention and the make-up of the primary field is likely to be smaller than it will be in next month’s early nominating contests.

The Emerson poll also found President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE trailing Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden and Warren in a hypothetical matchup in New Mexico. Sanders had the biggest lead over Trump in New Mexico, 18 points. Buttigieg led the president by 10 points and Warren and Biden each by 8 points.

The poll did not list other candidates against Trump. The Hill reached out to pollsters for polling on other candidates or to receive the methodology behind choosing which candidates were polled against Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 3 and 6. Pollsters surveyed 447 Democratic primary voters for the poll on the primary race, and surveyed 967 registered voters for the head-to-head general election poll. Those primary race results have a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points. The margin of error for the head-to-head matchups is 3.1 percentage points.