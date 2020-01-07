Biden picks up endorsements of past Castro, Harris supporters in Texas, California

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE picked up two dozen endorsements from local office-holders in Texas and California on Tuesday who had previously backed their home-state candidates, Julián Castro (Texas) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKrystal Ball: 'Doesn't hold up' to say Castro failed to gain traction due to race Booker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE (Calif.), who have since dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden’s campaign touted support from 11 figures in Texas, nine of whom supported Castro before he ended his bid last week. The campaign also announced new support from 13 leaders in California.

Texas and California, the two most populous states in the nation, are among the Super Tuesday states that will hold nominating contests on March 3.

The 11 new endorsements in Texas builds on Biden’s previously announced 16 endorsements in the state. They include nods from five members of the Texas state House, Rafael Anchia, Ryan Gullien, Eddie Lucio III, Oscar Longoria and Armando Martinez.

Biden was also backed by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, former State Sen. Leticia Van de Putte, lawyer Frank Herrera, former foreign diplomat Cecilia Herrera, and San Antonio School District board member Debra Guerrero.

The endorsements in California include nods from three state senators, Bill Dodd, Cathleen Galgiani and Anthony Portantino, as well as two state Assembly members, Ken Cooley and Al Muratsuchi.

Biden was also backed by the following California officials: Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees President Andra Hoffman, Los Altos City Vice Mayor Neysa Fligor, El Monte City Councilmember Maria Morales, San Gabriel City Councilmember Denise Menchaca, Alhambra Unified School District board member Robert Gin, former state Sen. Art Torres, and former assistant secretary to the Department of Housing and Urban Development John Travisña.

The new California endorsements add to Biden's support from more than 40 leaders in California, including support from Sen. Diane Feinstein and at least five House members representing districts in the west coast state.

After ending his campaign, Castro announced Monday that he was endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) in the presidential race. Harris has not endorsed a candidate in the race since ending her primary campaign.