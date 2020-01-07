Buttigieg rolling out ads tailored for four early voting states

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE is rolling out new ads tailored specifically to the first four nominating states as the former South Bend, Ind., mayor looks to build on his momentum before primary voting begins next month.

The 30-second ads will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, the campaign announced Tuesday.

In Iowa, Buttigieg’s strongest early voting state based on polls, the ad titled “Windshield” is centered on jobs and taxes on corporations.

“I am running to be a president for the guy who’s up early scraping the windshield on his way to the first of his jobs,” Buttigieg said in the ad. “For the single mom who is at work keeping an eye on the clock because when her kids are out of school she is worried about whether they’re going to be okay.”

Buttigieg’s New Hampshire ad, titled “Only Way,” pushes for unity and “real solutions” in an era of “polarization.”

It is also the only ad of the four in which Buttigieg highlights his military service; it begins with a photo of Buttigieg in uniform and him saying, “as a veteran, and as a mayor, I've seen what we can achieve when we have each other's backs.”

The campaign’s ad for Nevada, titled “Ready,” is focussed on Buttigieg’s healthcare plan which he’s called “Medicare for All Who Want It.” He repeats his argument that his plan creates a public alternative that “gets everybody covered,” but claims that by offering an option it doesn’t “risk further polarizing” Americans.

Buttigieg’s ad for South Carolina, titled “Heart,” is the most different in format from the other 30-second early state ads. Rather than a clip of Buttigieg speaking to a crowd from a stage, the South Carolina ad features four people from South Bend that highlight Buttigieg's accomplishes as mayor of the city.

Buttigieg has surged into the top-tier of candidates in the primary since launching his campaign as a lesser-known politician on the national stage.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows him within the top four candidates in the race nationally as well as in each of the first four voting states.