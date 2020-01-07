Bloomberg on backing 2003 invasion of Iraq: 'I don't live in a regret world'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg's campaign staff grows to 800 Judge Judy on endorsing Bloomberg: He has 'experience in governance second only to the president' The Democrats' strategy conundrum: a 'movement' or a coalition? MORE said on Monday that he does not regret supporting the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“I don’t live in a regret world, and I didn’t make the decision,” the Democratic presidential hopeful said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The former mayor added that the individuals who supported the invasion were led on by faulty intelligence from the George W. Bush administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“America wanted to go to war, but it turns out it was based on faulty intelligence, and it was a mistake,” Bloomberg said. “But I think the people that made the mistake did it honestly, and it’s a shame, because it’s left us entangled, and it’s left the Middle East in chaos through today.”

Bloomberg's comments come as foreign policy has taken center stage in the Democratic presidential primary amid the fallout over a U.S. done strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) has hit former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE for his 2002 vote in support of the invasion, saying it led to U.S. involvement in an "endless war."

“Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq, the most dangerous foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said Monday on CNN.

However, Biden has touted his vast foreign policy experience spanning from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to the Obama administration.

"I served in the executive branch of our government for eight years, but I served in the legislative branch for 36 prior to that—and I understand better than anyone that the system will not hold unless we find ways to work together to advance our national interests—not the political interests of one person or one party," Biden said, according to released excerpts from an address he is slated to give in New York on Tuesday.