Pete Buttigieg to appear in Fox News town hall

Fox News will host a town hall with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE on Jan. 26 from Des Moines, Iowa.
The town hall, which will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallacePompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Senate Democrat: 'We learned the hard way in the Iraq War' that administrations can 'manipulate' intel Pompeo: 'We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there' MORE, comes one week before the Iowa caucuses.
“We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa," said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, in a statement. "Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season.”
But polls in Iowa show a much tighter race in the Hawkeye state, according to the site, with Buttigieg in a statistical dead heat for first place with Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE.
The event is the seventh town hall event Fox News has hosted during the 2019-2020 election season.
Other 2020 Democratic hopefuls who have appeared on the network include Sanders, whose town hall was the most watched of any candidate this election cycle with 2.5 million viewers tuning in to the event in April.
Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharSanders leads in New Hampshire, in 3-way tie for first in Iowa: poll 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame Warren announces support for new North American trade pact MORE (D-Minn.), as well as dropped-out candidates Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandCNBC uses wrong photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard Booker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE (D-N.Y.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, also appeared on the network.