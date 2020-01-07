Pete Buttigieg to appear in Fox News town hall

Fox News will host a town hall with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE on Jan. 26 from Des Moines, Iowa.



The town hall, which will be moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallacePompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Senate Democrat: 'We learned the hard way in the Iraq War' that administrations can 'manipulate' intel Pompeo: 'We are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there' MORE, comes one week before the Iowa caucuses.



“We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa," said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, in a statement. "Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season.”





ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg, 37, currently sits in fourth place among Democratic candidates in the RealClearPolitics average of polls, with 7.7 percent support nationwide.But polls in Iowa show a much tighter race in the Hawkeye state, according to the site, with Buttigieg in a statistical dead heat for first place with Sen.(I-Vt.) and former Vice PresidentThe event is the seventh town hall event Fox News has hosted during the 2019-2020 election season.Other 2020 Democratic hopefuls who have appeared on the network include Sanders, whose town hall was the most watched of any candidate this election cycle with 2.5 million viewers tuning in to the event in April.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders leads in New Hampshire, in 3-way tie for first in Iowa: poll 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame Warren announces support for new North American trade pact MORE (D-Minn.), as well as dropped-out candidates Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandCNBC uses wrong photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard Booker is first man invited to speak at women's co-working space The Wing Poll: Majority of women say male candidates have advantage running for public office MORE (D-N.Y.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, also appeared on the network.