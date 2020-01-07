Trump primary challengers left off Wisconsin ballot

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE’s primary challengers in the 2020 race have been left off the Wisconsin ballot after the state’s Republican Party submitted only his name.

A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met with state election officials to determine who will appear on the April 7 primary ballot, The Associated Press reported.

Republican committee members submitted only the president’s name, and he was supported unanimously, leaving out former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldBannon: 'We need the Republican establishment on board' to reelect Trump Minnesota voter sues over Trump-only GOP primary ballot Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshThe biggest political upsets of the decade Minnesota voter sues over Trump-only GOP primary ballot Bill Weld: As many as six GOP senators privately support convicting Trump MORE (Ill.), his GOP challengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weld and Walsh could still appear on the primary ballot if they obtain 8,000 signatures by Jan. 28, according to the news wire.

Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said they decided not to submit the other GOP candidates’ names because of their lack of activity in the state, their lack of success in making it on other state ballots and their lack of communication, as they didn’t contact the state’s party until Monday. The Trump campaign, on the other hand, has been working with the party, Hitt said, according to the AP.

Weld took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the Wisconsin GOP’s decision, calling it “shameful” and “not how a democracy works.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh campaign spokesperson Charles Siler told The Hill that the campaign is "incredibly angry" over the decision, saying it disenfranchises Republican voters.

"I would just say this kind of disenfranchisement is unprecedented as so many things are in the Trump presidency," he said.

The Democrats on the committee put 14 candidates, who were all unanimously approved, on the ballot. These candidates included former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg's campaign staff grows to 800 Judge Judy on endorsing Bloomberg: He has 'experience in governance second only to the president' The Democrats' strategy conundrum: a 'movement' or a coalition? MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders leads in New Hampshire, in 3-way tie for first in Iowa: poll 30 days from Iowa: It's anybody's ballgame Warren announces support for new North American trade pact MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.).

Weld and Walsh have struggled to make the initial ballots in several states, including Minnesota and Georgia, and other states such as Hawaii and South Carolina canceled their GOP primaries.