Trump campaign planning $10M Super Bowl ad buy

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE’s reelection campaign will spend $10 million on a television ad during the Super Bowl next month as the president ramps up his push for a second term.

The campaign bought 60 seconds of commercial time during the Feb. 2 blockbuster event for an ad or ads that are expected to be aired earlier in the game. It is currently unclear if the buy is for one 60-second ad or two 30-second ads.

The campaign said the purchase, which was first reported by Politico, is an indicator that it will be aggressive throughout the year as it seeks to make gains among critical voting blocs.

“Super Bowl ad is an indicator that the @realDonaldTrump campaign is ramping up as 2020 begins. Also big plans to spend on outreach to women, blacks, Latinos & religious voters,” tweeted Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director.

“The President’s record and unprecedented fundraising make this possible,” he added.

Trump’s campaign has amassed a gargantuan cash advantage over whomever the Democrats nominate heading into the 2020 election, announcing last week that it had raised a combined $463 million with the Republican National Committee in 2019 and had nearly $200 million on hand.

The latest buy, which will air the day before the Democratic caucuses in Iowa, is not the first time the campaign has dished out big dollars for advertising during sporting events. Trump’s camp ran videos during last year’s World Series saying the president is “no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.”

The content of the Super Bowl ad is still being determined, according to Politico.

Trump will not have the big game's airwaves to himself. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg's campaign staff grows to 800 Judge Judy on endorsing Bloomberg: He has 'experience in governance second only to the president' The Democrats' strategy conundrum: a 'movement' or a coalition? MORE has also spent $10 million on a 60-second ad spot during the Super Bowl that is expected to take direct aim at the president.