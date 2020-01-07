Buttigieg: Attacking cultural sites 'would be a war crime'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Progressive journalist: Democrats don't want to believe Sanders can beat Trump MORE on Tuesday said that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE attacking Iranian cultural sites would constitute a war crime under international law.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor and Afghanistan War veteran’s comments come after Trump has warned Iran the U.S. has targeted 52 sites, including cultural sites, it would strike if Iran attacks the U.S., comments the president seemed to back off of on Tuesday.

“Attacking cultural monuments in Iran would be a war crime under international laws,” Buttigieg tweeted Tuesday. “We are a nation of laws. We will act to keep America safe, not destroy cultural sites like the Taliban and ISIS have done.”

Buttigieg added that if he wins the White House, his orders would “not put our troops in legal jeopardy.”

Trump’s warning came after he ordered an airstrike last week that killed top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Democrats have criticized Trump for the move, which they argue brings the U.S. closer to war.

Trump has also been criticized for his comments on hitting cultural sites, which human rights organizations stressed would be considered a war crime under international law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBolton shakes up impeachment debate McConnell has the votes to block Democrats' witness demands in Trump impeachment trial Murkowski: Decision on impeachment witnesses should wait until after start of trial MORE (R-Ky.) broke from Trump on Tuesday, telling reporters it is “not appropriate” to threaten Iranian cultural sites.