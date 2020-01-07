Biden: I don't give Trump 'benefit of the doubt' on Soleimani claim

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE said Tuesday that he does not give President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE the “benefit of the doubt” on his claim that the strike against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was necessary because of an “imminent” threat.

“Well, it could be true, but I don’t give the benefit of the doubt because he’s lied so much about virtually everything,” Biden told Lester Holt on "NBC Nightly News."

The former vice president also said the Trump administration’s strike that resulted in Soleimani’s death “takes us a heck of a lot closer to war.”

The president authorized the strike, which killed Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq, last week.

Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPence to focus on US Iran policy in speech Rand Paul: Trump 'got bad advice' on killing of Soleimani Trump strike torpedoes US-Iraq relationship MORE, have backed up the president’s decision, saying an attack on Americans was stopped by the strike. But officials have not revealed what intelligence hinted at the "imminent" attack.

Iran has reacted by promising retaliation against the U.S. for the general’s death. Trump responded by saying the U.S. is prepared to hit 52 Iranian sites, symbolizing the 52 hostages taken in the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979.

Soleimani’s death has worsened an already strained relationship with Iran after Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and the U.S. imposed sanctions on the country.

Holt's full interview with Biden is set to air on "NBC Nightly News" on Tuesday evening.

Updated at 6:07 p.m.