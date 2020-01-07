Warren: 'The American people do not want a war with Iran'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Why Trump should fear Sanders much more than Warren in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.) addressed news that Iran had launched missiles at an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops during a campaign rally on Tuesday night, telling supporters that the developments were an example of why Americans don't want a conflict with Iran.

"We have to start on a very sober note," Warren said at the event in Brooklyn. "For any of you who haven’t been able to follow it, within the last hour, the Iranian government has announced that it has sent missiles to attack our military bases in Iraq."

“This is a reminder of why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran," she continued.

Warren made the comments alongside former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday that Iran "launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iran."

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," the statement continued.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE was briefed on Tuesday on the developments.

The news marks a major escalation in U.S.-Iranian tensions amid the fallout over the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.