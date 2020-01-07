Biden responds to news of Iran missile attack

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders unloads on Biden as battle for Iowa intensifies Hill.TV's Krystal Ball warns Democrats from going with 'safe choice' Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial MORE said Tuesday night that recent events in Iraq and Iran were “predictable” in light of what he called the Trump administration’s “close-to-ludicrous” foreign policy.

Biden, speaking to supporters at a donor event in the Philadelphia suburb of Gladwyne, briefly addressed an apparent Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq housing U.S. troops. Biden said he could not speak at length about the incident without further detail but that “what’s happening in Iraq and Iran today was predictable,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Not exactly what’s happening but the chaos that’s ensuing,” Biden continued, citing the Trump administration’s withdrawal in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal and the killing last week of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, for which Tehran vowed retaliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the things he’s done and said in the meantime have been close to ludicrous,” Biden said. “Including threatening to bomb holy sites…And I just pray to God as he goes through what’s happening, as we speak, that he’s listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case.”

Biden also addressed the incident on Twitter, tweeting “I’m going to hold off on commenting on the news tonight until we know more, but there is one thing I will say: Jill and I are keeping our troops and Americans overseas in our prayers.”