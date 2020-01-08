Warren: It was a mistake for anyone to have voted for the Iraq War

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: 'The American people do not want a war with Iran' Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.) said on Wednesday that it was a mistake for anyone to have voted for the Iraq War nearly two decades ago when pressed on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to news of Iran missile attack Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Hillicon Valley: Trump tests Twitter policies with Iran threats | Facebook bans 'deepfakes' | White House unveils guidelines for AI regulations MORE's decision to support the war when he was in the Senate.

"Look, I think the war was a mistake and I think it was a mistake for anyone to vote for that war," Warren said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

When asked again if Biden made a mistake in voting for the war, Warren replied, "Everybody."

Warren's comments come hours after Iran claimed responsibility for the launch of missiles at a pair of military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops and coalition personnel on Tuesday evening.

The developments marked a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Sanders blasts Trump administration proposal to further scrutinize disability beneficiaries MORE (I-Vt.) has hammered Biden in particular over his 2002 vote in favor of the war.

“I just don’t think that that kind of record is going to bring forth the kind energy we need to defeat Trump,” Sanders told CNN on Monday night.

Biden has touted his own foreign policy experience in the Obama administration and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee amid escalating tensions with Iran.

“I served in the executive branch of our government for eight years, but I served in the legislative branch for 36 prior to that — and I understand better than anyone that the system will not hold unless we find ways to work together to advance our national interests — not the political interests of one person or one party,” Biden said at an address in New York on Tuesday.

Biden, Sanders and Warren are all battling for position in the Iowa caucuses, which take place in less than a month.