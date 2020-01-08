CNN announces three moderators for Iowa primary debate

The seventh 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate next week will be moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip as well as The Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel, CNN announced Wednesday.

Blitzer anchors CNN’s “The Situation Room,” while Phillip is a political correspondent for the cable network. Pfannenstiel serves as the chief political correspondent for The Register.

The CNN–Des Moines Register debate is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on Jan. 14 on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The event will be the last formal meeting among the top-five candidates before the Hawkeye State holds the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

To qualify for next week’s debate, candidates must garner the support of 225,000 unique donors and reach 5 percent support in at least four Democratic National Committee–approved polls or at least 7 percent support in two single-state polls focused on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

Thus far, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to news of Iran missile attack Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Hillicon Valley: Trump tests Twitter policies with Iran threats | Facebook bans 'deepfakes' | White House unveils guidelines for AI regulations MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Sanders blasts Trump administration proposal to further scrutinize disability beneficiaries MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: 'The American people do not want a war with Iran' Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Trump primary challengers left off Wisconsin ballot MORE (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegIran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Buttigieg: Attacking cultural sites 'would be a war crime' DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate MORE (D) have qualified for the stage, and that appears set ahead of Friday’s qualification deadline barring a polling surge for any candidate who has still not met the Democratic National Committee’s thresholds.