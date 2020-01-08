Trump campaign planning Iowa rally ahead of Democratic caucuses: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: 'We do not seek escalation or war' Graham: Iran missile attack 'an act of war' 'All is well' Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE's reelection campaign is planning to hold a rally in Iowa days before the Democratic caucuses in the state, according to NBC News.

The campaign is reportedly planning for the rally to take place on Jan. 30 in Des Moines. NBC News also reported the campaign is planning on sending a number of surrogates to the Hawkeye State in the coming weeks, including Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Schumer to force votes on impeachment witnesses Pompeo pushes back on NBC's Mitchell: 'You're not really wondering, Andrea' Trump risks nuclear crisis in Iran MORE and Donald Trump Jr.

The Democratic caucuses are set to take place on Feb. 3.

The Trump campaign did not confirm the rally to The Hill, saying they only confirm rallies through press releases.

The most recent polling averages out of Iowa from RealClearPolitics show Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to news of Iran missile attack Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Hillicon Valley: Trump tests Twitter policies with Iran threats | Facebook bans 'deepfakes' | White House unveils guidelines for AI regulations MORE, the current front-runner, as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: 'The American people do not want a war with Iran' Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Sanders blasts Trump administration proposal to further scrutinize disability beneficiaries MORE (I-Vt.), in head-to-head matchups.

Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Democratic socialist group: Voters lost faith in Democratic Party after 2016 Hillary Clinton to attend Sundance for premiere of 'Hillary' MORE in the state in 2016 by roughly 10 points.

The president's reelection campaign has held a number of rallies throughout his presidency while growing their financial stockpile.

The campaign announced that they raised a combined $463 million with the Republican National Committee in 2019, with nearly $200 million in cash on hand.

The campaign is slated to spend $10 million on a television ad during the Super Bowl next month, which will air before the Iowa Democratic caucuses.