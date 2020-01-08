Bloomberg to appear with Abrams at voting rights forum in Atlanta

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump campaign planning M Super Bowl ad buy Trump primary challengers left off Wisconsin ballot Bloomberg to air Super Bowl ad targeting Trump MORE, a Democratic presidential candidate, will appear with former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D) at a voting rights forum in Atlanta later this week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Bloomberg has been added to the roster of speakers for the summit, an invite-only event hosted by Fair Fight 2020, an organization created by Abrams after her narrow loss in Georgia's gubernatorial race.

Bloomberg's addition to the list of speakers comes as his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president has sought to pass on campaigning in early primary states in favor of states that vote later in the Democratic primary season, including Georgia, which will head to the polls weeks after Super Tuesday, on March 24.

The former New York mayor also donated $5 million to the group, which has expanded its operations after initially launching as a voter rights advocacy group in a handful of states.

Abrams, who previously was considered to be a possible candidate herself for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination, has yet to endorse a candidate and has met or spoken with numerous top Democrats in recent months.