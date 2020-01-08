Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He's not ready'

A former President George W. Bush administration official blasted Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegIran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Buttigieg: Attacking cultural sites 'would be a war crime' DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate MORE over his lack of experience in national politics, which she argues makes him under-qualified for the Oval Office.

Sheila Bair, the former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation appointed under Bush, said Democrats are “almost maniacal in their eagerness to oust” President Trump Donald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: 'We do not seek escalation or war' Graham: Iran missile attack 'an act of war' 'All is well' Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE and in doing so are less focussed on the qualifications of their candidates.

“Enter Pete Buttigieg, whose primary asset seems to be a thin résumé,”Bair wrote in an op-ed published Wednesday in The Washington Post.

“He hasn’t done much to prove his chops in the national political arena. On the other hand, his lack of a record would provide scant fodder for Trump to exploit in a general election,” she added about the the former South Bend, Ind., mayor.

Bair dismissed comparisons she said some have made likening Buttigieg to former President Obama during his 2008 campaign.

Bair said she worked with Obama when she chaired the FDIC, a position she held until 2011, bluntly adding “Pete Buttigieg is no Barrack Obama.”

“Obama was, and is, an exceptional, inspirational leader, skilled politician and grass-roots organizer,” she wrote, adding that he was 10 years older than Buttigieg and had served four years in the U.S. Senate before his presidency.

Bair admits in the op-ed that she is a Republican that has never voted for a Democrat. In 2016 she said she “voted negative,” choosing the libertarian party ticket. She said she would “prefer not to do so again,” but signaled that she may if Buttigieg were the nominee.

“I like Buttigieg and would be happy to endorse him . . . 20 years from now, after he has proved himself. Today, however, he is not ready,” she wrote.

She named former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden responds to news of Iran missile attack Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Hillicon Valley: Trump tests Twitter policies with Iran threats | Facebook bans 'deepfakes' | White House unveils guidelines for AI regulations MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: 'The American people do not want a war with Iran' Iran general's killing adds new tension to 2020 field Warren holds Twitter town hall with disabled activists MORE (D-Mass.) as two candidates “with strong records of pubic achievement.”

A spokesperson for the Buttigieg campaign was not immediately available for comment.