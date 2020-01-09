Poll finds Trump leading Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg in Georgia

President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE holds leads over all the top Democratic White House contenders in the battleground state of Georgia, according to a new Mason Dixon poll released Wednesday.

Trump has a 51-44 lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE, his slimmest margin in the Peach State.

He has a 52-43 edge over former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Poll: Trump tied with Biden in Arizona Biden focuses on gun control with new Iowa ad campaign MORE, a 52-42 lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Cardi B says she's filing for 'Nigerian citizenship' because Trump is putting lives 'in danger' MORE (I-Vt.) and a 54-40 advantage over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.) among Georgia registered voters.

Trump’s leads are buoyed by strong support among traditional Republican demographics and only slim disadvantages among voting blocs that traditionally support Democrats. The president has a double-digit lead with male voters, and only trails three of his Democratic rivals by single digits with women voters. Trump tops Warren among women voters in Georgia in the poll by one point.

“Currently, it appears that they continue to face an uphill battle heading into the 2020 election, at least when it comes to the presidential election,” wrote Mason Dixon’s pollsters, referring to the four Democratic candidates surveyed.

Georgia has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, but Democrats are hopeful they can make gains in the state. Democrat Stacey Abrams lost the gubernatorial race in Georgia in a close contest in 2018, and Democrats are also emboldened by new residents flocking to the state and rising voter engagement.

Trump won Georgia by just over 5 points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRosenstein on his time in Trump administration: 'We got all the big issues right' Trump campaign planning Iowa rally ahead of Democratic caucuses: report #IvotedforHillaryClinton trending amid rising tensions with Iran MORE in 2016.

Georgia will hold its Democratic presidential primary to help pick Trump’s ultimate challenger on March 24.

The Mason Dixon poll surveyed 625 registered Georgia voters from Dec. 19-23 and has a margin of error of 4 percent.