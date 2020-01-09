George Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals

An anti-President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE conservative group that includes George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway's new nickname for Trump starts trend: 'IMPOTUS' George Conway, other conservatives launch effort to block Trump's reelection Former GOP lawmakers, officials ask court to enforce House subpoena on McGahn MORE, who is the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump campaign planning Iowa rally ahead of Democratic caucuses: report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Schumer to force votes on impeachment witnesses Pompeo pushes back on NBC's Mitchell: 'You're not really wondering, Andrea' MORE and a frequent critic of President Trump, has released its first advertisement aimed at evangelicals who back the president.

The Lincoln Project’s first advertisement takes aim at “The MAGA Church” by splicing clips of the president and his supporters speaking about faith with clips of Trump cursing and speaking crudely.

The ad begins with Trump saying at an evangelical rally last week that, “evangelicals, Christians of every denomination and believers of every faith have never had a greater champion — not even close — in the White House.”

At the same time, a verse from the Book of Matthew appears on the screen: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”

The advertisement, accompanied by gospel music, ends with on-screen text saying, "IF THIS IS THE BEST AMERICAN CHRISTIANS CAN DO," it says, "THEN GOD help us all."

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC founded by a number of conservatives including George Conway, aims to gather enough disenfranchised Republicans and independents to prevent the reelection of Trump in 2020.

Trump spoke at a Miami church last week for the first “Evangelicals for Trump” rally to keep up support from one of the president’s most consistent group of supporters.

The rally came weeks after an editorial from Christianity Today, an evangelical magazine, requested Trump be impeached and removed from office.