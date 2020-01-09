March for Our Lives co-founder endorses Yang

March for Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky threw his support behind Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Panel: Warren pleases nobody, How should Yang spend his ocean of cash? Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll MORE on Thursday, marking the latest endorsement for the Democratic presidential candidate.

"I support Andrew because Andrew is the candidate who makes me feel like I’m investing in future generations and laying out the foundation for long-lasting change," Kasky, who is a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., said in a statement released by Yang's campaign.

"I am very tired of compromising and trying the same nonsense that’s been failing the American people for generations. Yang is offering up solutions that change the game,” he continued.

Yang has recently garnered a slew of endorsements, including from Hollywood celebrities like former "Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher and "Walking Dead" actor Steven Yeun.

Yang has spoken frequently about combatting gun violence in the U.S. on the campaign trail and notably broke down in tears in August while discussing the subject.

His plan to combat gun violence involves improving political rhetoric, creating a central site to aggregate statistics on white nationalism, expanding the budget for fighting domestic terrorism to match non-military spending on combating foreign terrorism and investing in nonprofits to help people disengage from white nationalist groups.

Gun violence has become a key issue for Democrats, who campaigned heavily and successfully on the issue during the 2019 statewide elections in Virginia.

The U.S. has been plagued by a slew of mass shootings in recent years, but Republican and Democratic politicians have yet to agree on how to address it.