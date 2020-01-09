Bloomberg releases first campaign ad in Spanish

Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats Bloomberg to appear with Abrams at voting rights forum in Atlanta See where Michael Bloomberg is spending his massive fortune MORE’s presidential campaign released its first advertisement in Spanish Thursday as the former New York City mayor continues to blanket the airwaves to try to gin up support for his White House bid.

The ad, titled “Mike para Presidente,” is running Thursday in 26 local media markets, including TV and digital platforms. The video will run in Super Tuesday states and those that hold their primaries and caucuses later in the year.

The ad aims to boost Bloomberg’s support among a crucial Spanish-speaking voting bloc by highlighting his career as a businessman and mayor of America’s largest city.

“We cannot continue to be divided in a world in upheaval. That’s why Mike Bloomberg decided to run for president, applying his determination, honesty and experience,” reads the ad’s narrator, according to a translation provided by the campaign.

“Throughout his life he has worked hard, demonstrated ingenuity, and shown to have a big heart, qualities that he learned growing up in a humble middle-class family. Now, Mike Bloomberg is ready to lead us without dividing us, because only united we will march towards a better future.”

The ad is part of Bloomberg’s strategy to blitz the airwaves on national networks and local channels in crucial primary and caucus states to help gain support after his late entry into the 2020 primary field.

Bloomberg has already spent about $147 million on TV ads since launching his presidential bid in late November, surpassing the total amount of money spent on marketing campaigns by all of his Democratic rivals combined. He’s also dedicated another $20 million for digital ads on Facebook and Google.

The former mayor's presidential campaign has also purchased a $10 million, 60-second ad during the Super Bowl, as has President Trump.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding how large the buy was for the latest ad.

Observers have speculated that Bloomberg may face trouble with voters of color over the “stop-and-frisk” policy police used during his tenure as mayor that disproportionately impacted black and Hispanic New Yorkers. Bloomberg apologized for the policy in November after criticism surrounding the practice.

The Bloomberg campaign has worked to deflect ongoing criticism regarding the policy by highlighting New York’s job growth and drop in crime rates during Bloomberg’s time as mayor.

“He worked to improve public education and increased graduation rates for Latino youth from 40 to nearly 53 percent, a 31 percent improvement. The grandson of immigrants, Mike believes in the power of the American Dream. Throughout his career, he has been a passionate advocate for welcoming immigrants and fixing the broken immigration system,” the campaign also notes in the press release announcing Thursday’s ad.