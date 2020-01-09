DCCC rakes in $14.4 million in December

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raked in $14.4 million in the month of December, marking its best fundraising month of 2019.

The latest numbers brought the committee’s 2019 fundraising total to $125 million.

Last month’s haul surpasses the committee’s November number of $9 million, as well as the $9.5 million the group raised in December of 2017 before the 2018 midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group raised nearly $5 million of its most recent monthly total online.

“We’ve got to hang on to this majority because we know what’s at stake in this majority. We’re going to play very, very aggressively what has been long-held Republican territory,” DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosChange with minimal risk: Trump's Jimmy Carter problem How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment MORE (D-Ill.) told reporters at a briefing.

The news comes as Democrats look to grow their majority in the House, capitalizing on a number of Republican retirements, as well as defending members in districts President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE won in 2016.

Democrats flipped 40 seats to retake control of the House in 2018. The group laid out 33 districts it is targeting to flip and added six more to its list in August.

The DCCC's announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGraham predicts Senate will take up impeachment trial next week Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that she would likely send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate "soon" and Republican leaders indicated a trial could start there as soon as next week. Almost all the Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 voted to impeach the president but Democrats have long maintained that the issue of impeachment is not top of voters' minds in the districts.