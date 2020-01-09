Yang campaign recognizes union for its workers

Staffers on Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Panel: Warren pleases nobody, How should Yang spend his ocean of cash? Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll MORE’s presidential bid announced Thursday they are unionizing, a move the campaign management said it is recognizing.

The announcement came after staffers in Iowa and Nevada, two crucial early caucus states, signed cards with the Campaign Workers Guild (CWG).

“Today marks a victory not only for our workers, but for campaign staff across the country asking for improved labor provisions, asking for appreciation as a collective whole and asking for a chance to be recognized as more than simply an employee,” said Chad Young, a Yang campaign field organizer and CWG member.

The campaign welcomed the staffers’ move, saying it is “excited” to ensure that “employees’ voices are heard.”

“Andrew Yang is a strong believer in the rights of employees to come together and have a voice in their workplaces,” said campaign chief Nick Ryan. “He believes that those rights are the cornerstone of an economy that puts humanity first, and that we need to rewrite the rules of the 21st century to ensure that those rules are strengthened and protected.”



“Our campaign is excited to be able to live our values,” Ryan continued.

Yang, an entrepreneur, has cast himself as a strong ally of labor groups as he centers his campaign around the threats posed to workers by mechanization.

His campaign released a plan last year that says Yang would, among other things, defend the collective bargaining rights of workers and enable the National Labor Relations Board to fine companies that illegally obstruct union formation.

Democratic presidential candidates have put a premium on gaining support from labor groups as the party works to win back working-class voters who traditionally vote for Democrats, but flipped to President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE in 2016.

Staffers on several other campaigns, including those of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Cardi B says she's filing for 'Nigerian citizenship' because Trump is putting lives 'in danger' MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Poll: Trump tied with Biden in Arizona Biden focuses on gun control with new Iowa ad campaign MORE, have already unionized.