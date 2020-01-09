LA Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Biden

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) endorsed Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE for president on Thursday, giving the former vice president a high-profile backer in a key Super Tuesday state.

Garcetti, who was once considered a potential 2020 contender, credited Biden with helping the city enact a $15 minimum wage and forging “the most sweeping climate agreement prior to the Paris accords.”

“Democrats are blessed to have such an extraordinary field of candidates, but I will never forget what Joe Biden has done for my city and our nation,” Garcetti said in a statement. “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times. I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done — and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis.”

Garcetti will serve as a national campaign co-chairman for the Biden campaign, bolstering his roster of California endorsements, which also includes Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinMnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline MORE (D) and Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard Lucille Roybal-AllardEven in a time of impeachment, health care is on the agenda ICE emerges as stumbling block in government funding talks Bicameral group of Democrats introduces bill to protect immigrant laborers MORE, Tony Cárdenas, Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraEven in a time of impeachment, health care is on the agenda Global health is the last bastion of bipartisan foreign policy Krystal Ball: New Biden ad is everything that's wrong with Democrats MORE, John Garamendi John Raymond GaramendiImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Pelosi faces decision on articles of impeachment Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to 'forever wars' MORE and Lou Correa Jose (Lou) Luis CorreaDemocrat makes case for impeachment in Spanish during House floor debate Democrats reach cusp of impeachment Blue Dogs issue new call for House leaders to abide by pay-go rule MORE, among others.

California, which offers more delegates than any other state, will play a big role in determining the Democratic presidential nominee, as voters head to the polls on March 15, which is earlier in the process than past cycles.