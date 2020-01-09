Poll: Gary Peters holds slim lead over GOP challenger John James in Michigan

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersThe 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 Senators set for briefing on cyber threats from Iran Republican challenger outraises Peters by million in Q4 MORE (D) has a slim lead over his Republican challenger John James, according to a new poll.

Peters leads James by about 3.8 points, according to a Glangariff Group survey released Wednesday, within the poll's 4-point margin of error.

Approximately 44 percent of the 600 surveyed likely Michigan voters said they would vote for Peters, compared to nearly 40 percent for James. Another 16 percent said they were undecided.

Peters is among vulnerable Senate Democrats facing reelection in 2020. He won his race in 2014 to fill a seat vacated by a retiring Democratic senator, but in 2016 the state voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: Intelligence shows Iran directing militias not to attack U.S. targets Mnuchin aims to wait until end of 2020 to disclose Secret Service costs for Trump's travel: report Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment MORE.

Additionally, James outraised Peters by roughly $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race “lean” Democrat.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7. Half of the respondents were contacted by a landline telephones and half were contacted by cellphones.