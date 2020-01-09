Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE has a double digit lead over his presidential primary opponents in South Carolina, with Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Unprecedented ad drive puts Bloomberg on political map MORE leapfrogging top-tier candidates for the second place spot in the early voting state, according to a new poll.

Biden has 36 percent support in South Carolina, a 21-point lead over Steyer, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

Although Biden maintains a strong first place lead, his support dipped 5 points from an October Fox News poll in the state.

Steyer jumped to second, at 15 percent, according to the poll. It’s an 11-point increase for the billionaire philanthropist since October and solidifies his place on next week’s debate stage along with a separate Fox News poll released the same day showing Steyer with 12 percent support in Nevada.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Cardi B says she's filing for 'Nigerian citizenship' because Trump is putting lives 'in danger' MORE (I-Vt.) is in third in South Carolina, at 14 percent, closely trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.) at 10 percent. Sanders's support increased by 4 points since October, whereas Warren’s support decreased by 2 points.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Poll: Trump tied with Biden in Arizona Biden focuses on gun control with new Iowa ad campaign MORE is a distant fifth at 4 percent support, based on the poll.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-N.J.), entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Panel: Warren pleases nobody, How should Yang spend his ocean of cash? Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats Bloomberg to appear with Abrams at voting rights forum in Atlanta See where Michael Bloomberg is spending his massive fortune MORE are each at 2 percent, based on the poll. All other candidates are at one percent support or less.

South Carolina Democrats will vote on Feb. 29. It is the first early voting state with a significant African American voting population.

Biden is the leading candidate among black voters in the state, with 43 percent support, according to the poll. Steyer trails him at 16 percent support, Sanders at 12 percent and Warren at 6 percent.

Buttigieg, who has struggled throughout the primary to gain support from African American voters, has 2 percent support from black voters in South Carolina, based on the poll.

Booker also has 2 percent support among black voters in the state, based on the poll.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8. It surveyed 808 South Carolina Democratic primary voters. There is a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.