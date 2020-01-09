Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Unprecedented ad drive puts Bloomberg on political map MORE appears to have qualified for the Jan. 14 Democratic presidential debate in Iowa on the strength of his surprise showing in two Fox News polls released on Thursday, only one day before the qualifying deadline.

A Fox News survey of Nevada finds Steyer jumping in the polls by 7 points and pulling into a third place tie with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.) at 12 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE leads in that poll with 23 percent, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Cardi B says she's filing for 'Nigerian citizenship' because Trump is putting lives 'in danger' MORE (I-Vt.) at 17 percent.

A separate Fox News poll of South Carolina found Steyer surging into second place with 15 percent support, a jump of 11 points from October. Biden has a big lead over the field with 36 percent in South Carolina, according to the poll.

These unexpected results appear to have earned Steyer a late entry into next week’s Democratic debate, as candidates have until Friday to hit 5 percent support in four national polls or 7 percent support in two early-state polls to qualify.

The Democratic National Committee counts the Fox News polls as qualifying surveys, giving Steyer two early-state polls in which he surpassed the 7 percent mark.

Steyer’s campaign announced last week that he’d reached the 225,000 unique donors threshold to qualify.

In addition to Steyer, Biden, Sanders, Warren, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Poll: Trump tied with Biden in Arizona Biden focuses on gun control with new Iowa ad campaign MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCNN announces three moderators for Iowa primary debate The Hill's Morning Report - Iran strikes US bases in Iraq; Trump to speak today On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE have qualified for the January debate, which takes place less than three weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Panel: Warren pleases nobody, How should Yang spend his ocean of cash? Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll MORE, who raised an astonishing $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, is at risk of missing the benchmark for the debate stage. He did not reach the polling numbers in either of the Fox News surveys released Thursday or the Monmouth University survey of New Hampshire. He has only one qualifying poll under his belt with the deadline looming.

Steyer’s late qualification is a stunning turn of events for the billionaire, who has sunk tens of millions of dollars of his own money into a campaign that had, until now, failed to produce any meaningful upward movement in the polls.

According to the latest data from Advertising Analytics, Steyer has spent $67 million on the airwaves so far, more than the rest of the Democratic field combined, with the exception of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats Bloomberg to appear with Abrams at voting rights forum in Atlanta See where Michael Bloomberg is spending his massive fortune MORE, a fellow billionaire who has spent more than $140 million of his own money on campaign ads.