Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash MORE (D) is leading the Democratic presidential field among Nevada voters, with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war Ex-Trump campaign adviser: Biden would be able to 'sit down and get some things done' with Republicans Cardi B says she's filing for 'Nigerian citizenship' because Trump is putting lives 'in danger' MORE (I-Vt.) closely trailing in second, according to a new poll.

Biden maintained his lead in Nevada, with 23 percent support among potential Democratic caucus goers, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday. Sanders registered as a close second, at 17 percent support, based on the poll.

Both Sanders’s and Biden’s support decreased 1 point since a November poll of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline Trump, Democrats set for brawl on Iran war powers Senators introduce resolution warning that Congress has not authorized Iran war MORE (D-Mass.), however, saw a larger 6-point drop since the last poll and is now tied with Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBrent Budowsky: Bloomberg should give billion to Democrats DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Unprecedented ad drive puts Bloomberg on political map MORE who saw a surge in support. The two are even at 12 percent each.

Steyer’s 7-point increase of support in Nevada, along with a separate Fox News poll released the same day showing a surge for the billionaire in South Carolina, appears to have allowed him to qualify for next week's debate.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Former Bush official blasts Buttigieg: 'He is not ready' Poll: Trump tied with Biden in Arizona Biden focuses on gun control with new Iowa ad campaign MORE is a distant fifth in Nevada at 6 percent support. Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Panel: Warren pleases nobody, How should Yang spend his ocean of cash? Sanders, Biden lead Democratic field in New Mexico: poll MORE trails him at 4 percent, and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-N.J.) is at 3 percent, based on the poll.

The race could change greatly before next month’s caucuses, however, with 51 percent of polled Nevada Democrats saying they could change their mind before Feb. 22.

The same poll found that Biden leads Trump by 8 points in Nevada, and he is the only Democrat polled against the president to have a lead over Trump outside the poll’s margin of error in the state. Sanders has a 3-point lead over Trump in a general election match-up and Warren and Buttigieg each lead the president by 1 point in the silver state.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8 and surveyed 1,505 Nevada voters, including 636 identified as potential participants in the Democratic caucus. The poll’s margin of error is 2.5 percentage points for all registered voters and is 4 points for Democratic caucus goers.