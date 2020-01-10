Bloomberg pledges to help fund Democratic nominee even if it isn't him

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's campaign said the billionaire plans on helping to fund whoever wins the party's nomination — even if it isn't him, NBC News reports.

While he entered the Democratic primary race late and won't be on the ballot for the first four primaries, Bloomberg has amassed a campaign staff unparalleled in size and has spent well over $100 million in advertising.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, told the network. “He is dedicated to getting Trump out of the White House.”

If Bloomberg isn't the nominee, his massive team wouldn't work directly for the candidate but would function essentially like a super PAC. By law, super PACs can accept unlimited contributions and spend an unlimited amount of money as long as they act independently.

Bloomberg, in fact, already has a super PAC: Independence USA PAC. The billionaire's PAC spent over $110 million dollars in 2018 to help elect Democratic House candidates, the majority of whom won their races.

Since he entered the race in November, Bloomberg has hired over 800 staffers, including 500 field organizers across 30 states. His New York headquarters has an additional 300 staffers. The former New York mayor has committed to paying 500 of his staffers through the general election, according to NBC.