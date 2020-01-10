Poll: Biden and Sanders neck and neck in Wisconsin

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Trump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll MORE (I-Vt.) are polling neck and neck among Wisconsin Democratic primary voters, according to a new Fox News poll.

Twenty-three percent of Wisconsin Democratic primary voters said they supported Biden, down from his 28 percent support among the group in early October.

Sanders stands at 21 percent in the most recent poll, up from 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE (D-Mass.) saw her support shrink from 22 percent to 13 percent in the Badger State. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll MORE clocked in at 9 percent support, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSteyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll Bloomberg won't release women who sued him from NDAs MORE has 7 percent support.

Wisconsin will be pivotal for Democrats in 2020 as they look to take back the state after President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: 'War trauma never leaves you' MORE flipped it in 2016.

Sanders is rising in a number of recent polls ahead of the first Democratic nominating votes, threatening Biden's front-runner status.

The Vermont progressive has begun stepping up his attacks on Biden, particularly taking aim at his 2002 Iraq War vote.

"Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq, the most dangerous foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

The Fox News poll was conducted Jan. 5-8 among 1,504 Wisconsin voters, including 671 likely participants in the state's Democratic primary. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for Democratic primary voters.