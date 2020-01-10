Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats

The reality of President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: 'War trauma never leaves you' MORE’s looming impeachment trial hit the Democratic presidential field’s senators on Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (D-Calif.) signaled that she would move next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Pelosi’s announcement, made in a letter to colleagues on Friday morning, almost certainly guarantees that the five Democratic senators still running for their party’s presidential nomination will remain in Washington in the weeks leading up to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, depriving them of critical facetime with voters.

That could have palpable effects for Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Trump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE (D-Mass.) in particular. The two remain highly competitive in Iowa and are among the candidates best positioned for top-tier finishes in the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

By taking Sanders and Warren off the campaign trail for what will likely be weeks, the impeachment trial could lend an advantage to their top rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump seeks to make case for strike on Iranian general in address to Ohio supporters Biden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Steyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll MORE, who are polling at or near the top of the pack in Iowa.

But three other candidates — Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSteyer qualifies for Iowa debate after surprise surge in Nev.,S.C. polls McConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week Poll: Buttigieg, Sanders surge sets up 4-way tie in New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden maintains lead in Nevada: poll Biden leads, Steyer pulls in second in South Carolina: poll McConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week MORE (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetMcConnell tells GOP senators to expect impeachment trial next week Poll: Buttigieg, Sanders surge sets up 4-way tie in New Hampshire Bloomberg decides to skip Nevada caucuses MORE (D-Colo.) — are also banking on strong performances in the Hawkeye State to lend momentum to their presidential bids, and the impeachment trial will likely present an unwelcome obstacle.

Speaking at a fundraiser in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, Klobuchar acknowledged the challenge that the impeachment trial would pose to her campaign in Iowa.

“If I am in the impeachment hearing, I’m going to need everyone on the ground in Iowa to help me,” Klobuchar said.

The impeachment trial may come with some perks for the presidential hopefuls that will act as its jurors. It will put them at the center of the closest-watched news story in the country, giving them a chance to show off their political chops before a national audience.

“This gives them an opportunity to show how strong, sharp and persuasive that they are,” said Jon Reinish, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandOn The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief Pete Buttigieg to appear in Fox News town hall Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-N.Y.), pointing to the political boost Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Kansas leaders reach deal to expand Medicaid | California to launch own prescription drug label | Dem senator offers bill banning e-cigarette flavors On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump's new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief DNC defends 'inclusive' standards with some 2020 Democrats set to miss January debate MORE (D-Calif.) received after her pointed line of questioning in the 2018 confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 States gear up for abortion fights with eye on Supreme Court Prosecutor who tried controversial Mississippi murder case six times recuses himself MORE.

“It showed her sharpness, persuasiveness, strength,” Reinish said. “She was able to create viral moment after viral moment that in no small part really positioned her at the time to be an incredibly successful candidate, who could really break through and really show who she was.”

Harris entered the presidential race as a top contender last winter. She ended her campaign last month amid dwindling poll numbers and fundraising challenges.

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaDemocrats don't expect to do 2020 budget Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 Iraq War authorization House to vote Thursday on war powers resolution after Iran attacks MORE (D-Calif.), one of Sanders’s campaign co-chairs, said he was not frustrated with Pelosi’s timing in sending the articles, saying it would not necessarily hinder the campaign.

“No, she can’t look at politics in making her determination, and I think she’s won the debate on explaining why we need witnesses to testify,” Khanna told reporters on Friday. “Look, there’s still going to be the debate, most likely on Tuesday. I don’t think the trial is going to start before then. You’re still going to have Sanders being able to go there on the weekends.”

Pelosi’s timeline for transmitting the impeachment articles to the Senate means a trial could start as soon as Wednesday. That means that a Democratic presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday will likely proceed as planned. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said earlier this week that the forum could be rescheduled if it conflicted with the impeachment trial.

It’s unclear just how long the impeachment trial will last. But there’s little doubt that it will mean spending critical time off the campaign trail, especially in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of 2020 and one of the most crucial in the primary calendar. No Democrat since former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTrump points to stock market gains: 'How are your 409K's doing?' The Hill's Morning Report - Deescalation: US-Iran conflict eases The Bill Clinton trial cannot serve as the model for the Donald Trump trial MORE has won their party’s nomination without taking the top spot in the Iowa caucuses.

During the impeachment trial, the Senate will be in session six days a week. But Sanders and his rivals could still find time around the trial to hit the campaign trail, Khanna said.

“He’s going to have enough time in the state,” he said, adding that he is confident in the grassroots enthusiasm the campaign has built in Iowa and across the country.

Public polling in Iowa has been sparse in recent weeks, but recent surveys show a tight race between Warren, Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg.

A CBS News/YouGov survey released this week showed Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg tied at 23 percent, while Warren trailed in fourth place with 16 percent support. No other candidate notched double digits in that survey.

But the Senate trial could also train unwanted attention on Biden.

The impeachment proceedings began with accusations that Trump had sought to pressure Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter. And Republicans have repeatedly accused the former vice president of working to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor who had investigated an energy company that employed his son.

Biden has strongly defended his actions, saying he sought the prosecutor's ouster on behalf of the Obama administration because of concerns about corruption.

Even with their expected absence from the campaign trail, Warren and Sanders are sure to maintain a presence in Iowa. Both have massive political operations, including paid staffers and field offices, in the state, as well as the resources to fund aggressive advertising campaigns.

“[Sanders] has built an incredible amount of surrogates who will be going out for him,” Khanna said. “I expect that there will be more members of Congress endorsing him soon. He’s going to have a lot of surrogates out there as well.”

“One of the advantages of the campaign is, you know, some of our best days were when Bernie wasn’t even on the trail because of the enthusiasm and the grassroots effort after the incident he had with his heart,” he said, referring to Sanders's heart attack last year.

For the race’s underdog candidates — those with smaller budgets and dwindling poll numbers — the impeachment trial may carry a heavier toll.

Booker, who registered just 2 percent in the CBS News/YouGov Iowa poll, acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press this week that even if the trial were to last just a couple weeks, it would mean missing dozens of campaign events.

“If this trial lasts two weeks, that is literally dozens of events we won’t be able to do,” Booker told the news outlet.

Even so, the candidates are resigned to their fates. They can’t skip the impeachment trial, and they have cast the historic event as part of their constitutional responsibilities.

Asked in an interview on MSNBC this week whether she was concerned by the fact that Biden would be able to remain on the campaign trail while she is stuck in Washington for the trial, Warren insisted that “some things are more important than politics.”

“I’ll be where I’m supposed to be, and that is in the impeachment trial,” she said.